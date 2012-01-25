BRUSSELS Jan 25 The European Commission will decide on the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext on Feb. 1 and there will be no change in the timetable, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm to you that the decision will be adopted Feb. 1 indeed, without any doubt," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing when asked if it was possible that the decision could be put back.

Almunia declined to comment on the possibility that prohibition of the deal might hamper consolidation in the sector, saying only that he would address the matter when the decision is announced next week.

A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters that Almunia's 26 fellow commissioners will follow his advice to block the deal. He presented a 459-page document laying out his case to the other 26 last Friday, the person said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)