By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 EU regulators will formally
object this week to the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , two sources with knowledge
of the case said, which may force the companies to offer
concessions to ease competition concerns.
The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the $9
billion deal on Aug. 4, citing concerns about the deal's impact
on derivatives and equities.
It has set a Dec. 13 deadline to decide whether to clear or
block the merger, which would create the world's largest stock
operator.
"The European Commission is expected to send a statement of
objections to the parties this week," one of the sources said on
Tuesday, declining to provide more details because of the
sensitivity of the subject.
This was confirmed by a second person familiar with the
case. The first source said the firms had not submitted any
remedies to the Commission, which acts as regulator for the
27-member European Union.
A "statement of objections" or charge sheet typically sets
out competition concerns identified by the Commission. Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext can seek to allay regulatory worries by
trying to persuade the Commission it is wrong or offer remedies
to fix the problems identified.
The Commission, which has rarely blocked mergers, said it
had no comment.
NYSE Euronext said it would not be surprised if regulators
were to formally object to the deal, but that it expected to
clear the regulatory hurdle.
"We would not be surprised to receive a statement of
objections. I can't confirm the timing. Nothing has been
received yet. A statement of objections doesn't prejudge the
Commission's final decision," NYSE Euronext spokesman Mark
MacGann told Reuters.
"We are confident the merger will be cleared," he said.
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. Its shares were down
4.6 percent to 35.83 euros by 1533 GMT.
The exchanges have about two months to propose remedies.
They can also request an oral hearing to present their arguments
to senior Commission officials and EU representatives.
Analysts said they expected the Commission to formally lay
out its concerns to the exchanges, given ongoing moves to
regulate the market.
"It was expected that the European Union would have
objections. Historically Deutsche Boerse has not been
particularly open to competition in clearing or derivatives so
it is sensible that the EU raises objections," said analyst
Simmy Grewal at research house Aite Group.
"It would be inconsistent of the EU to pass this merger
without objections, given they have been moving towards a more
competitive market model with initiatives like MiFID and
clearing interoperability."
Opponents of the deal have pointed to the stranglehold the
combined operators would have over exchange-listed European
futures trading.
Sources told Reuters last month the Commission would not
impose serious antitrust restrictions on the two exchanges after
its regulatory and antitrust arms struck a deal.
But other sources said there are still ongoing discussions
within the Commission and there is no formal agreement as yet
between the various divisions on the issue.
(Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Luke
Jeffs in London; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Elaine
Hardcastle)