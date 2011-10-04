BRUSSELS Oct 4 NYSE Euronext said on
Tuesday that it would not be surprised if EU regulators were
formally to object to its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE).
"We would not be surprised to receive a statement of
objections. I can't confirm the timing. Nothing has been
received yet. A statement of objections doesn't prejudge the
Commission's final decision," NYSE Euronext spokesman Mark
MacGann told Reuters.
"We are confident the merger will be cleared," he said.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter earlier told
Reuters that the European Commission, which acts as regulator in
the 27-state European Union, was set to formally object to the
deal this week.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)