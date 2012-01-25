BRUSSELS Jan 25 Deutsche Post will have to repay between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros to German authorities in aid that EU competition regulators found breached state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The amount resulted from increased prices and pension relief subsidies, the Commission said in a statement.

But the European Commission, which acts as regulator, cleared 5.6 billion euros granted by Germany to Deutsche Post between 1990 to 1995 for providing a universal postal service. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)