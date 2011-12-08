* Deutsche Post challenged EU Commission aid probe

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 Deutsche Post suffered a setback in a protracted legal battle with European Union regulators as the EU's second-highest court rejected its challenge to the reopening of a probe into possible state aid.

Deutsche Post had tried to have a probe shut down that the EU Commission started in 2007, but the General Court of the EU said on Thursday that the challenge was inadmissible because the investigation really related to a probe that has been ongoing for 12 years.

The ruling comes after years of legal battle between the European Commission and Berlin over state aid to Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company and means Deutsche Post may face further lengthy investigations. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by David Holmes)