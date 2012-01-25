* Deutsche Post ordered to repay 500 mln-1 bln euros

* Company says to appeal "incomprehensible" ruling

* La Poste wins EU approval for 1.9 bln euros in state aid

* Belgium's Bpost ordered to repay 417 mln euros

* Deutsche Post shares fall 2 pct (Adds Deutsche Post comments)

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Deutsche Post DHL has been ordered to repay German authorities between 500 million and 1 billion euros ($649 million-$1.30 billion) that European Union competition regulators found breached state aid rules.

The European Commission's ruling on Wednesday came after years of legal battles between the European Commission and Berlin over state aid to Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company that harks back to the 1990s.

Deutsche Post balked at the ruling, saying it would file an appeal with the European Court of Justice and was absolutely confident it would get the money back eventually, with interest.

"The EU Commission's ruling on a repayment is incomprehensible and has no basis in fact," Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement.

Deutsche Post said the payment, which it expected to be at the lower end of the range, would have a temporary impact on its liquidity but would not affect its earnings.

It also confirmed reaching its 2011 target of posting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 2.4 billion euros.

Shares in Deutsche Post dipped 2.3 percent to 12.50 euros by 1243 GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip index, which was down 0.6 percent.

The European Commission, which investigated postal service operators in Germany, Belgium, France and Greece, said the amount to be repaid resulted from increased prices and pension relief subsidies.

The commission, which acts as competition regulator for the EU, cleared 5.6 billion euros granted by Germany to Deutsche Post between 1990 to 1995 for providing a universal postal service.

It also cleared 1.9 billion euros in French state aid granted to La Poste to cover part of the costs of its services in remote areas between 2008 and 2012, saying it complied with EU rules.

The commission said Belgium's De Post/La Poste, which is now known as bpost, would not have to repay 3.8 billion euros in pension relief granted by Belgian authorities following pension reforms in 1997.

But it said bpost would have to repay 417 million euros because it had been over-compensated for services provided between 1992 to 2010. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Maria Sheahan; editing by Rex Merrifield and Hans-Juergen Peters)