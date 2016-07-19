BRUSSELS, July 19 Deutsche Telekom's plan to use its existing copper wiring to connect homes and offices to its high-speed fibre-optic broadband network won EU approval on Tuesday with the caveat that it must facilitate rivals' access to its networks.

The German telecoms provider's use of vectoring technology, which only works when applied to a whole bundle of copper cables, has triggered complaints from rivals such as Vodafone because it would leave them dependent on Deutsche Telekom's network.

The European Commission said Germany's telecoms regulator must improve the conditions for DT's competitors, including providing detailed plans on the technical parameters and prices for the product enabling such access. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)