Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, July 19 Deutsche Telekom's plan to use its existing copper wiring to connect homes and offices to its high-speed fibre-optic broadband network won EU approval on Tuesday with the caveat that it must facilitate rivals' access to its networks.
The German telecoms provider's use of vectoring technology, which only works when applied to a whole bundle of copper cables, has triggered complaints from rivals such as Vodafone because it would leave them dependent on Deutsche Telekom's network.
The European Commission said Germany's telecoms regulator must improve the conditions for DT's competitors, including providing detailed plans on the technical parameters and prices for the product enabling such access. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)