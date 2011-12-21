BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Commission
gave temporary approval on Wednesday for a guarantee of up to 45
billion euros ($59.0 billion) as part of a restructuring package
for Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA.
The Commission, which acts as regulator on competition and
state aid matters across the 27-member European Union, said the
guarantee - extended by Belgium, France and Luxembourg - would
enable the bank to draw up a restructuring plan or liquidation
scheme within three months.
"The Commission considers that the guarantee mechanism is
necessary in order to preserve the financial stability of the
member states concerned, given the systemic importance of Dexia
SA," it said in a statement.
The restructuring package could constitute state aid, it
said, adding that it had some doubts that the temporary
guarantee measure was compatible with the EU single market.
The package comes on top of aid already approved as part of
an earlier restructuring plan authorised by the Commission in
February last year.
The Commission will take a final decision on the temporary
guarantee as part of its assessment of the restructuring plan.
The guarantee covers bank refinancing measures with a
maturity of a maximum of three years, and was issued until May
31 next year.
($1 = 0.763 Euros)