BRUSSELS Nov 29 French-Belgian bank Dexia is set to win EU regulatory approval next month for its state rescue and overhaul including the sale of assets, two sources said on Thursday.

The EU antitrust authority is likely to announce its decision approving Dexia's restructuring on Dec. 19, said one of the people with knowledge of the matter.

Approval from the European Commission would see Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, become a portfolio of bonds and loans supported by state guarantees.

Belgium and France agreed earlier this month to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) into the lender and take almost full ownership, a third state intervention following a 6.4 billion euro injection in 2008 and a break-up last year.

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said at the time of the most recent bailout that Brussels had given the green light to restructure Dexia's municipal finance unit (DMA), a key part of the rescue.

One of the sources said that the Commission had demanded Dexia divest its asset management unit, which is already up for sale, as well as it Italian business, which to date has found no buyers.

Dexia also offered "behavioural" concessions related to its former Belgian banking unit Belfius and DMA, said the person, declining to provide details because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Such remedies typically include pay caps and bans on coupon payment and acquisitions.

The Commission on Wednesday forced nationalised Spanish lender Bankia and two others to cut their balance sheets by more than half over five years, close branches and prevent them from paying dividends or making acquisitions in return for clearing their bailouts. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)