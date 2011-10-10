BRUSSELS Oct 10 The rescue plan agreed for troubled Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia will have a stabilising effect on Europe's financial system as a whole, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.

The rescue plan, which includes the nationalisation of Dexia's Belgian banking division, will need to be approved by the European Commission -- the 27-nation bloc's competition watchdog -- Almunia said in a statement.

"Dexia is under monitoring by the Commission, following its decision of February 2010 that authorised the state aid already granted to Dexia in 2008/2009. Therefore, any changes to the restructuring plan and any new aid measures need to be notified and reviewed by the Commission," he said. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)