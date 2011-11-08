(Adds EU comment on paras 9,11)

LONDON Nov 8 A European Union proposal to remove diesel tax advantages and put the fuel on a par with gasoline could throw the region's struggling refining sector a lifeline, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Under the current regime, diesel enjoys a lower tax rate than gasoline, OPEC wrote in its World Oil Outlook published on Tuesday, while it generates about 32 percent more carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Europe's refineries typically produce a gasoline surplus but not enough middle distillates because of their relatively less complex design.

As a result, the region relies on diesel imports from the United States for consumption in northwest Europe, and from Russia to meet Mediterranean basin demand.

Diesel use is more widespread than gasoline in the major car-owning economies of Europe.

Under the new EU proposals, diesel taxes would have to rise in more than half the EU's 27 member states, OPEC said, helping redress the balance of refined product needs in the region by encouraging more use of gasoline, stimulating European output.

"The (current directive) has led to a situation in which the open market diesel price is higher than that for gasoline due to greater diesel demand, but retail prices for final consumers are reversed at the pump because of lower taxation rates," OPEC says in the report. "This creates even more demand for diesel, despite EU shortages."

The proposal, which is now being discussed in the European Parliament, could stimulate the moribund refining sector, where many plants face closure or sales amid fierce competition from additional capacity coming onstream in the Middle East and Asia.

"This proposal could also be viewed as a signal to EU member states to reverse unwarranted tax advantages to diesel and to steer towards a more balanced future demand pattern which is sustainable for the refining industry," the OPEC report said.

The EU has in its energy roadmap emphasised the need for some precautionary oil investment, even in the European refineries many companies have been eager to divest due to poor profitability.

"Maintaining a foot in the global oil market and keeping domestic refineries even when production and consumption is falling at home is important to the EU economy and security," it said.

The new energy tax proposal has proven contentious, however, and the EU has arranged working groups to further discuss the topic.

Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, who holds the rotating presidency of the union, told a news conference: "There was a great deal of disagreement."

The OPEC estimates that while the impact of the proposed directive is likely to be limited in the medium-term, its effects could become more visible after 2020.

OPEC expects that diesel's tax could go up to 0.41 euros per litre from 0.33 euros per litre while gasoline would stay roughly unchanged at 0.36 euros per litre. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Claire Milhench; Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing by Anthony Barker)