BRUSSELS, Sept 18 The European Union added new anti-dumping duties against Chinese producers of aluminium foil on Tuesday, adding penalties against low weight rolls used for consumer food storage.

The bloc imposed duties ranging from 13 to 35.4 percent on aluminium foil rolls from China not exceeding 10 kg, to "prevent further injury being caused to the Union industry," it said in its official legal journal.

After a 2009 anti-dumping investigation, the European Union imposed posted levies on jumbo rolls of aluminium foil by Chinese producers.

The recent move came in response to a commercial dumping complaint made by the European Association of Metals (Eurometaux) on behalf of over 30 European foil producers last year.

"We are welcoming this measure," said Elena Vyboldina, trade and economy manager at Eurometaux. "It's very positive for our industry."

The European Commission said the availability of raw aluminium in China at state-controlled prices gives Chinese producers like CeDo Shanghai Co. an unfair cost advantage.

Chinese companies could therefore not prove they competed under market conditions, and had caused "material injury" to European foil producers, including Italian CUKI Cofresco and German Fora Folienfabrik, by pushing down their sales.

EU foil producers sales fell 9 percent to 85.2 percent of market share between 2008 to 2010, the Commission said, while the market share held by Chinese producers almost trebled to 13.4 percent.

Total Union production fell by 91,000 tonnes to 87,700 tonnes over the same period, with average EU sales prices falling from 4,479 euros ($5,800) per tonne to 4,237. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)