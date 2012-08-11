BRUSSELS Aug 11 The European Commission said it
had received an anti-dumping complaint by European steel
producers' group Eurofer against imports of stainless steel
wires from India.
The complaint alleges that producers of certain types of
steel wire have benefited from a number of subsidies granted by
India, and are selling their wire in the EU at below-market
prices hurting European competitors.
The Commission said late on Friday it was opening an
investigation into whether or not the steel wire is being
unfairly subsidised and has invited the Indian government for
consultations on the matter.
India and the European Union have been negotiating a free
trade agreement since 2007, but talks stalled this year over
differences in duties on cars and market access for software and
service companies.
The EU is India's biggest trade partner and bought more than
40 billion euros ($49.26 billion) worth of Indian goods and
services in 2010. But trade with India represented just 2.4
percent of the EU's total.
India has also locked horns with the 27-country bloc
recently over an EU law to make all airlines flying in and out
of Europe pay for their carbon emissions.
India has said it won't comply with the law, but changes to
the aircraft leases almost all of its airlines rely on may force
the country's hand.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Stephen Powell)