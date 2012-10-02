LONDON Oct 3 The European Union's banking
watchdog will stick to a target for banks to raise more capital
to help shield them from the euro zone debt crisis when it
publishes a new report on Wednesday.
Banks have hoped that part of this capital buffer would be
cut back but with the euro zone crisis still creating volatility
in markets, the EBA is unlikely to change tack.
EU banks were given until June to replenish their capital to
give them a core capital "buffer" equivalent to 9 percent of
their risk weighted assets. This so-called core Tier 1 capital
ratio is seen by markets and regulators as a key indicator of a
bank's strength.
The EBA said in July there were still big challenges ahead
for Europe's banks even though 27 of them had hiked their
combined capital by 94.4 billion euros ($122.11 billion). Seven
banks had needed government help, while some of the other
lenders were also excluded.
In January, new global rules enter into force, known as
Basel III, that will require all banks to hold minimum core
buffers of 7 percent.
Basel's much tighter definition of what can be included in
the capital buffers means that some banks meeting the EBA's 9
percent target will still need to find more capital to meet
these stricter rules being phased in over the next six years.
The watchdog said last week that Europe's top banks would
have needed to find 199 billion euros of extra capital if Basel
III had been fully in place at the end of last year.
Markets and regulators are piling pressure on banks to meet
the new Basel rules sooner rather than later as strains remain
in some euro zone countries.
Last week, a stress test conducted by consulting firm Oliver
Wyman found that 14 of Spain's banks needed extra capital
totalling 59.3 billion euros to stabilise them.
The next EU bank stress test is not due until 2013, when a
new law could be in place to replace the EBA with the European
Central Bank as the main supervisor for euro zone lenders. This
would leave the EBA to focus on pan-EU rule making.
The EBS's report is due at 1600 GMT.