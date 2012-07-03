BRUSSELS, July 3 The European Union's executive
began legal action against France and Luxembourg on Tuesday for
applying reduced tax rates on the sale of electronic books,
something it said was incompatible with EU rules.
Since January, France and Luxembourg have applied reduced
value added tax (VAT) rates to the sale of e-books of 7 percent
and 3 percent respectively. Under EU rules, governments are
allowed to apply reduced VAT rates to a limited list of goods
and services which includes books, but currently not e-books.
"This situation creates serious distortion of competition to
the detriment of operators in the other 25 member states, as
electronic books can easily be purchased in a member state other
than the consumer's country of residence," the European
Commission said in a statement.
E-books are digital publications designed to be read on
mobile and other electronic devices such as Amazon's
Kindle or Apple Inc's iPad.
The Commission has said it will consider the possibility of
including e-books on the list of goods eligible for reduced VAT,
but it does not intend to make legislative proposals until the
end of 2013.
France and Luxembourg each have a month to reply to the
Commission and justify their rules. If the bloc's executive is
not satisfied with the response it could take the countries to
the European Court of Justice, which could ultimately lead to
the imposition of fines.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and
Jon Loades-Carter)