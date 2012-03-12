BRIEF-Carlisle Companies amends credit agreement to increase lenders' commitment to $1 bln
* On February 21, 2017, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Commission's competition chief said on Monday he was open to a settlement with a group of e-book publishers - but only so long as they offer concessions that address the concerns of the EU's executive.
"This possibility of a settlement is only open in the case the publishers will be ready to remove all our objections," European Commissioner for Competition Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
The Commission said in December it was investigating whether e-book publishers owned by Lagardere, Pearson Plc , News Corp and two other firms had fixed prices with Apple Inc. Such actions might have blocked rivals and hurt consumers.
U.S. regulators are also looking into pricing deals imposed under an agency model in which publishers set the retail price. Antitrust rules forbid price-fixing agreements designed to shut out competitors or that could result in consumers paying more.
The Commission's investigation followed raids on the companies in March last year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; writing by Sebastian Moffett)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.