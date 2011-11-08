BRUSSELS Nov 8 European Union finance ministers should discuss ways of taxing financial transactions to tackle the bloc's deepening debt crisis, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

"If it's possible in the European Union it will be a good evolution. If it's not we will maybe do the same in euro zone only," Reynders told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels, referring to a financial transaction tax.

"The Commission has proposed to put such a taxation into force in 2014. If it's not possible in 2014 in the European Union we need to do it at the same scale in the euro zone, so it must be possible," he added.

(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck and Robert-Jan Bartunek)