BRUSSELS Nov 8 The European Union is running low on credibility due to the debt troubles of Greece and Italy, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday.

"Europe is running dry on credibility and a solution to a high debt crisis must be lower debt. The reponsibilty for that falls with the country with high debt and that is obviously Greece and Italy," Borg told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

A proposal to tax financial transactions to tackle the bloc's deepening crisis risks damaging EU growth, Borg warned.

"The solutions that are going to be discussed today, the financial transaction tax for example, is a non-starter. It is a very efficient way of reducing European growth and it will increase the borrowing costs for indebted countries." (Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)