WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 17 A deal on collateral for loans to Greece is within reach, France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin told reporters on Saturday, at the end of a two-day meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Finland has been demanding collateral, or guarantees, in exchange for its loans to Greece, but has met criticism from other euro zone members.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by Gareth Jones)