WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 17 Conditions in the banking sector are not a cause for concern, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Saturday, the second day of a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers.

"The situation ... is not worrisome. All the instruments are in place tomake sure the financial system continues to work properly," Frieden told reporters as he headed into talks expected to focus on reform of Europe's financial sector. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by Gareth Jones)