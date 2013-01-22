BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BRUSSELS Jan 22 EU finance ministers and the Commission are confident Ireland and Portugal will be able to return to full market financing after their bailouts and will work in the coming months to facilitate that, the top EU economic affairs official said.
"Today's Ecofin reconfirmed the growing confidence in both countries' prospects for a successful return to the markets, to market financing," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing after an Ecofin meeting of EU finance ministers.
"The Ecofin and Eurogroup will, together with the Commission, explore in the coming months how to further facilitate this successful return to market financing."
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates