BRUSSELS, May 29 The European Commission ordered Belgium on Wednesday to make further budget savings this year and bring its deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of output, giving it an extra year to sort out its finances or risk a fine.

The Commission said that measures already taken should bring the deficit below the 3 percent level but left no safety margin. It said Belgium should commit to a deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP this year and submit its plans by Sept. 21.

"Belgium has not taken effective action," the EU's executive said in its annual set of economic recommendations to member states. "Belgium shall put an end to the present excessive deficit situation by 2013."

In its budget announced in March, AA-rated Belgium said it aimed to cut its structural deficit by 1 percentage point and bring its overall deficit to 2.46 percent of GDP from 3.9 percent in 2012 and keep its debt below 100 percent of GDP.

This would be done with 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of savings and the sale of 1 billion euros of state-owned assets.

A worsening economy means that further savings are needed to meet the targets.

Etienne De Callatay, economist at Bank Degroof in Brussels, said the Commission was asking for significant budget savings, which could only be found through a tax hike rather than the longer-term measures and reduced spending Belgium really needed.

"Overall, the ideal would be rather than to increase taxes, to decrease expenditure," he said.

Belgium's government had aimed to reduce the public sector deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product last year, below the EU's 3 percent ceiling, from 3.7 percent in 2011.

However, a 2.915 billion euro ($3.8 billion) contribution to the bailout of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia pushed the gap to 3.9 percent. The Commission noted that, even with this excluded, Belgium would have missed its target.

With debt approaching 100 percent of national output (GDP), Belgium has some of the weakest public finances in the euro zone's northern "core", partially due to an almost two-year political stalemate that was only resolved in late 2011.

