MILAN, Sept 13 The European Central Bank expects the euro zone will return to modest growth in the third quarter but full year growth will be less than 1 percent, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.

"We anticipate that after the hiccough of the second quarter there will be positive growth in the third quarter but that growth in whole year will be below one percent, which is very small," Constancio told reporters following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Milan.

Growth in the 18-nation currency bloc stagnated between April and June. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)