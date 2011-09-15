(Adds detail, Reuters growth poll, background)
* 2011 euro zone growth forecast steady at 1.6 percent
* But H1 growth above forecast; H2 below
* Germany 2011 forecast raised; France, Italy cut
* Italian economy not expected to grow in Q3, Q4
* Inflation seen falling to 2.2 percent in Q4
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 Growth of the euro zone's
economy will almost halt at the end of this year as weak global
conditions hurt exports and the sovereign debt crisis hits
household consumption and investment, the European Commission
predicted on Thursday.
"The outlook for the European economy has deteriorated.
Recoveries from financial crises are often slow and bumpy,"
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"The EU economy is affected by a more difficult external
environment, while domestic demand remains subdued. The
sovereign debt crisis has worsened, and the financial market
turmoil is set to dampen the real economy."
The commission, which issues economic forecasts twice a
year, predicted gross domestic product in the 17-nation euro
zone would expand just 0.1 percent from the previous quarter in
the October-December period, slowing from an estimated 0.2
percent in the current quarter and the same rate last quarter.
For the 27-nation European Union, it forecast growth of 0.2
percent in the third and fourth quarters of this year, the same
rate as in the second quarter.
<--------------------------------------------------------
For a table of forecasts, click:
Interactive map of Europe's Q2 GDP growth:
link.reuters.com/cec33s
-------------------------------------------------------->
SLOWDOWN
Although the commission expects the euro zone to continue
expanding through the end of this year, private analysts are not
so sure. A Reuters poll of 70 analysts, published on Wednesday,
showed a 30 percent chance that the zone will slip back into
recession over the next 12 months.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday that
the world had entered a new economic danger zone and Europe,
Japan and the United States all needed to make hard decisions to
avoid dragging down the global economy.
"Unless Europe, Japan, and the United States can also face up
to responsibilities, they will drag down not only themselves,
but the global economy," he said.
Rehn said that to get the euro zone's economic recovery back
on track, it was crucial to maintain financial stability and
reform deficit-ridden state budgets to make them sustainable.
However, countries including Greece, Portugal and Italy have
not convinced financial markets that they can cut budget
deficits while achieving healthy levels of economic growth.
The commission kept its forecast for growth in the euro zone
during 2011 at 1.6 percent, unchanged from its last prediction
in May and down only slightly from 1.8 percent expansion in
2010. But this was because first-half growth was stronger than
expected; the second half is likely to be weaker than
anticipated.
The full-year forecast for Germany, the euro zone's biggest
economy, was raised to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent. But this
was offset by cuts in forecasts for France, Italy and the
Netherlands.
France is now expected to grow 1.6 percent this year
instead of 1.8 percent, while the forecast for Italy was lowered
to 0.7 percent from 1.0 percent. Italy's economy is not expected
to grow at all in the third or fourth quarters of 2011, the
commission said.
INFLATION
Euro zone inflation, which the European Central Bank wants
to keep below but close to 2 percent, will fall but remain above
2 percent through the end of the year on a quarterly basis, the
commission predicted.
It forecast inflation of 2.5 percent this quarter and 2.2
percent next quarter, after 2.8 percent last quarter. Inflation
for all of 2011 is projected at 2.5 percent, compared to the
ECB's forecast of 2.5-2.7 percent.
Consumer prices rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier in
August, the same rate as in July. Prices were boosted by energy
costs, which soared 11.8 percent from a year earlier. Without
energy, unprocessed food, alcohol and tobacco costs, prices
climbed only 1.2 percent.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield and Andrew Torchia)