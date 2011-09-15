By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, Sept 15
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The euro zone economy will
come nearly to a halt at the end of the year because slower
global growth will dent exports and the sovereign debt crisis
will hit household consumption and investment, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
In its twice-a-year interim economic forecasts, the
Commission said, however, that because growth in the first half
of the year was stronger than expected, the overall euro zone
growth in 2011 would still be 1.6 percent, as previously
forecast, down from 1.8 percent in 2010.
This is in line with the forecasts of the European Central
Bank, which sees euro zone growth this year between 1.4 and 1.8
percent.
While economic growth in Germany, the euro zone's biggest
economy, will be higher than expected at 2.9 percent this year
instead of 2.6 percent, the Commission said, growth in France,
Italy and the Netherlands would be slower than earlier thought.
"The outlook for the European economy has deteriorated.
Recoveries from financial crises are often slow and bumpy,"
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"The EU economy is affected by a more difficult external
environment, while domestic demand remains subdued.
"The sovereign debt crisis has worsened, and the financial
market turmoil is set to dampen the real economy," he added.
Euro zone inflation, which the European Central Bank wants
to keep below, but close to 2 percent, would remain above 2
percent until the end of the year, the Commission said,
forecasting the figure for 2011 at 2.5 percent year-on-year.
The ECB forecasts 2011 inflation at 2.5-2.7 percent.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said
consumer prices in the 17 countries using the euro grew 0.2
percent in August, confirming its earlier estimate that
inflation was 2.5 percent year-on-year last month, the same as
in July. This was in line with market expectations.
The year-on-year inflation figure was mainly boosted by
energy costs, which soared 11.8 percent against the same period
of 2010. Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food costs,
prices grew 0.3 percent on the month for a 1.2 percent
year-on-year gain -- the same as in July.
Rehn said that to get the euro zone recovery back on track,
it was crucial to safeguard financial stability and put budgets
on a path that is sustainable, beyond doubt.
"This requires steadfast continuation of the strategy of
differentiated, growth-friendly fiscal consolidation and the
implementation of the decisions to support financial stability.
At the same time, structural reforms remain more important than
ever to build tomorrow's growth potential," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Rex Merrifield)