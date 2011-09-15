BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The euro zone economy will come nearly to a halt at the end of the year because slower global growth will dent exports and the sovereign debt crisis will hit household consumption and investment, the European Commission said on Thursday.

In its twice-a-year interim economic forecasts, the Commission said, however, that because growth in the first half of the year was stronger than expected, the overall euro zone growth in 2011 would still be 1.6 percent, as previously forecast, down from 1.8 percent in 2010.

This is in line with the forecasts of the European Central Bank, which sees euro zone growth this year between 1.4 and 1.8 percent.

While economic growth in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, will be higher than expected at 2.9 percent this year instead of 2.6 percent, the Commission said, growth in France, Italy and the Netherlands would be slower than earlier thought.

"The outlook for the European economy has deteriorated. Recoveries from financial crises are often slow and bumpy," Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

"The EU economy is affected by a more difficult external environment, while domestic demand remains subdued.

"The sovereign debt crisis has worsened, and the financial market turmoil is set to dampen the real economy," he added.

Euro zone inflation, which the European Central Bank wants to keep below, but close to 2 percent, would remain above 2 percent until the end of the year, the Commission said, forecasting the figure for 2011 at 2.5 percent year-on-year.

The ECB forecasts 2011 inflation at 2.5-2.7 percent.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 17 countries using the euro grew 0.2 percent in August, confirming its earlier estimate that inflation was 2.5 percent year-on-year last month, the same as in July. This was in line with market expectations.

The year-on-year inflation figure was mainly boosted by energy costs, which soared 11.8 percent against the same period of 2010. Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food costs, prices grew 0.3 percent on the month for a 1.2 percent year-on-year gain -- the same as in July.

Rehn said that to get the euro zone recovery back on track, it was crucial to safeguard financial stability and put budgets on a path that is sustainable, beyond doubt.

"This requires steadfast continuation of the strategy of differentiated, growth-friendly fiscal consolidation and the implementation of the decisions to support financial stability. At the same time, structural reforms remain more important than ever to build tomorrow's growth potential," he said.

