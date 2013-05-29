BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BRUSSELS May 29 The European Commission told France on Wednesday to carry out labour and pension reforms to regain the country's lost business dynamism while cutting public spending to address its swollen budget.
France must also simplify its tax system to help companies and make its pensions system sustainable by 2020, the Commission, the European Union's executive body, said in its annual assessment of EU economies.
"The pension system will still face large deficits by 2020 and new policy measures are urgently needed to remedy this situation," the Commission said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: