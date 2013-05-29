PARIS May 29 France agrees with the European Commission's policy recommendations, including on the need to rebalance its pension system by 2020 and reform its labour market, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We agree on the themes we need to work on and the objectives," the finance ministry official said. "As far as the implementation is concerned, it is obvious to all that France will do reforms at its own pace, in full respect of its institutions and social partners." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)