ATHENS May 30 The European Union turned up
pressure on Greece on Wednesday, warning it must step up reforms
to keep getting full bailout aid and that the date of its next
inspection visit to Athens will depend on the outcome of a
general election on June 17.
Greece is anxiously waiting for the visit by the so-called
"troika" of EU, International Monetary Fund and European Central
Bank officials which is expected to unlock more bailout funds
for the cash-strapped country.
The date of that inspection visit had been provisionally set
for late June or early July after the election but the EU
executive raised the prospect of it being delayed further if the
election failed to produce a suitable coalition government.
"The date of the next review mission ... depends on the
political outcome of the repeated elections," the European
Commission said in a report on Wednesday.
"The mission is provisionally scheduled to take place in
late June/ early July 2012, but the date may be revised in the
course of the following weeks."
The European Commission made it clear in the report that the
continuation of an international aid programme was contingent
upon Athens pushing ahead with difficult reforms and on the
formation of a government ready to honour the country's
debt-reduction pledges.
"Implementation risks will remain very high," the report
said. "Comprehensive international financial assistance can
continue to be provided only if policy implementation improves."
The repeat election was called earlier this month to break
the deadlock between parties that support and oppose the
130-billion-euro rescue package Greece obtained in exchange for
enacting tough austerity measures.
Concerns that the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party could
win the election - it is currently running a close second in the
polls behind the pro-bailout conservative New Democracy party -
have sent shockwaves throughout Europe, raising fears that
Greece may be obliged to leave the euro.
