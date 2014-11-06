BRUSSELS Nov 6 The EU's new financial services
chief pledged on Thursday to set out his plans for a
pan-European capital market by the middle of next year, aiming
to reduce companies' reliance on banks and help revive the
bloc's fragile economy.
Jonathan Hill, the European Commissioner for financial
services, said he was seeking to create an integrated capital
market over the next fives years and would develop a plan by
next summer following a public consultation.
"We still do not have a fully functioning single market for
capital," Hill told a conference of EU officials and business
leaders. "I will be bringing forward proposals to deliver a
capital markets union; a project for all 28 EU Member States."
Channelling more money into small companies is seen as
crucial for Europe's efforts to avoid economic stagnation
because small and medium enterprises provide two out of every
three private sector jobs in the European Union.
Following the worst financial crisis in a generation, banks
are reducing riskier lending, a problem in a continent where
banks account for 80 percent of corporate loans.
A capital markets union would mean the EU moving beyond
public subsidies and loans to coordinate financing for companies
and infrastructure through project bonds, public-private
partnerships and infrastructure funds.
Hill said his first steps would be to push a proposal for
European long term investment funds for infrastructure and
businesses, to develop a framework for securitisation and to
carry out analysis of private placements - the sale of
securities to a small number of chosen institutional investors.
"I am interested in ideas for more market finance
instruments - but not just in safe short-term debt, but in
longer term stable debt that encourages long term investment,
and in real risk capital that encourages innovation."
The European Central Bank is at the heart of wider efforts
to create a capital markets union by trying to revive
securitisation, or the bundling of loans into bonds to raise
cash for companies to invest.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)