DUBLIN Nov 7 Ireland's government debt will rise above 122 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year although its deficit cutting remains on track, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The latter has allowed Ireland, bailed out by Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) two years ago, to make a tentative return to capital markets.

Ireland has avoided the recession seen in much of the euro zone thanks to robust exports but it is struggling to grow fast enough to start eating into a rising national debt.

That debt will peak at 122.5 percent of GDP next year before dropping in 2014, the Commission said after it trimmed its growth forecast for 2013 for the third time in six months.

It now predicts a rise of 1.1 percent compared with to the 1.4 percent seen in September.

Dublin had hoped its debt would peak below the 120 percent danger line when its economy grew faster than expected in 2011.

The commission, one of a trio of lenders overseeing Dublin's 85 billion euro ($109 billion) bailout, trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 0.4 percent, down from 0.5 percent from previously and said risks remained broadly balanced.

"Downside risks stem from the uncertain external outlook, especially trading partner demand, although the Irish export sector decoupled successfully during the first years of the crisis," the commission said in its autumn forecast.

The 1.1 GDP percent forecast for next year matches the level the IMF cut its estimate to last month.

The commission sees growth accelerating to 2.2 percent in 2014, meaning Ireland's economy would grow at a faster pace than Germany's for the second successive year, but that is still less than the 3 percent the government has factored in.

It nevertheless believes the government will be able to trim it budget deficit to a better than targeted 8.4 percent of GDP this year and remain on course to lower it to 5 percent by 2014.