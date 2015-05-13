BRUSSELS May 13 Germany should take advantage of stronger economic growth and invest in public infrastructure, education and research while France should reform its wage setting and unemployment benefit systems and tackle tax efficiency, the European Commission said.

In annual economic policy recommendations to all European Union countries except Greece and Cyprus which are under bailout programmes, the EU executive arm also said Italy was justified in consolidating public finances more slowly to support reforms.

"Germany is enjoying strong economic growth. Germany has a special responsibility in Europe and can lead by example. The authorities can use today's good times to further boost investment, especially in public infrastructure, education and research," Commission Vice President for the Euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, told a news conference.

"It is essential for the French government to... use the improved economic conditions to continue with its reforms agenda," Dombrovskis said.

He listed labour market reform, competitiveness, the efficiency of the tax system, wage setting and the unemployment benefits system.

"The Italian government has requested to undertake a lower fiscal adjustment in 2016 also to support the foreseen structural reforms," Dombrovskis said.

"The Commission has considered this request acceptable under EU rules, and will monitor the timely implementation of the planned reforms in the period ahead," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)