By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS May 13 Germany should take advantage
of stronger economic growth to invest more and France needs
fiscal reform so it can meet its deficit reduction targets by a
2017 deadline, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
In annual economic policy recommendations to all European
Union countries except Greece and Cyprus, which are in bailout
programmes, the EU executive arm also said Italy was justified
in consolidating public finances more slowly to support reforms.
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, expects to have a
structural budget surplus of 0.25 to 0.75 percent of GDP until
2019. Public debt is forecast to decline to 61.5 percent of GDP
by 2019.
That is more ambitious than EU budget rules require. They
say a country does not need to take further action once it
reaches its medium-term budgetary objective -- in the case of
Germany, a structural deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP.
The improvement in Germany's finances "creates the fiscal
space to boost investment," the Commission said in its
recommendation.
Many policymakers believe the euro zone's close trade links
mean more spending by Germany would boost demand and growth
throughout the 28-nation EU.
"Germany has a special responsibility in Europe and can lead
by example. The authorities can use today's good times to
further boost investment, especially in public infrastructure,
education and research," Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission vice
president for the euro, told a news conference.
FRANCE
In March, EU finance ministers gave France two more years to
bring its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of
GDP by 2017 -- its third such extension since 2009. They set
annual targets, asking France to cut the deficit by 0.5 percent
of GDP in 2015, 0.8 percent in 2016 and 0.9 percent in 2017.
But France said making smaller structural cuts -- 0.5
percent in each of the three years -- would still get the
deficit below 3 percent of GDP in 2017. It forecasts faster
growth and says its deficit is smaller than earlier expected.
The Commission said Paris should be "taking the necessary
measures for all years and using all windfall gains for deficit
reduction." It also asked France to specify the spending it
would cut and to have the effect of its proposals evaluated
independently.
"It is essential for the French government to ... use the
improved economic conditions to continue with its reforms
agenda," Dombrovskis said. He specified labour market reform,
competitiveness, an efficient tax system, wage setting and
unemployment benefits.
ITALY
The Commission also granted Italy more deficit leeway, to
support its economic reforms. EU rules say a country should cut
its structural deficit by 0.5 pct of GDP a year until it reaches
balance. The Commission said Italy could cut at least 0.25
percent of GDP this year and 0.1 percent of GDP in 2016.
It also asked Rome to quickly privatise state assets, use
windfall gains to cut debt and implement an enabling law for tax
reform by September 2015.
