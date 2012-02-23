BRUSSELS Feb 23 The EU's top economics
official on Thursday opened the door to revising Spain's deficit
targets but said any decision would only be taken once all
economic data was available from the Spanish authorities and
Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.
"The full information of budgetary figures will be available
in the March notification, which will be then validated and
(published) by Eurostat in April. On that basis, we work with
the Spanish authorities and decisions will be taken once we have
a full picture," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn told a news briefing.
"I expect the Spanish authorities to share all relevant
information on the outcome of last year's budget, and the
reasons for fiscal slippages, as well as their preparations for
the budget for this year, in order to ensure the structural
sustainability of public finances in Spain, in line with the
stability and growth pact," he added.
Reuters has reported that the European Commission may
consider giving a few countries - such as Spain - softer
targets, but at the same time was likely to take action against
Madrid for delaying new budget cuts.
Three senior EU officials told Reuters last week that a
final decision had yet to be made, but the Commission believed
the new government overstated the deficit figure for 2011 so the
current year's data would look better.
