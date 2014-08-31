(Adds Renzi quote, final statement)
BRUSSELS Aug 31 European Union leaders are set
to hold an emergency summit on promoting growth and jobs in
October at the suggestion of Italy, highlighting their concerns
over the fragile economic recovery in the 28-country bloc.
"In recent weeks economic data have confirmed that the
recovery, particularly in the euro area, is weak, inflation
exceptionally low and unemployment unacceptably high," read the
statement issued after all 28 EU leaders met in Brussels late on
Saturday.
The emergency summit will focus on "employment, especially
youth employment", which remains a big thorn in Europe's side as
it seeks to revive a stagnating economy.
Italy has been at the forefront of calls for greater
flexibility from strict EU rules on budget deficits, alongside
countries such as France, arguing that an excessive focus on
German-style austerity has hampered Europe's recovery.
"Europe must be more than the (bond) spread, rules and
economic budgets," Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told
reporters after the meeting in Brussels.
The latest inflation data for the euro zone showed that the
single currency area was inching ever closer to zero inflation,
a worrying situation considering its double-digit unemployment
rate, stuttering growth and increasing signs of reform fatigue
among euro zone governments.
A spokesman for Renzi said the emergency summit to tackle
the economic situation would be held on Oct. 7.
A separate summit for the 18 euro zone members would also be
held in the autumn.
