* Energy saving could buy planet five years' grace - IEA
* Commission poised to open debate on post-2020 goals
BRUSSELS Nov 20 A group of company executives
demanded a new binding European Union energy efficiency target
on Tuesday, stoking a debate on green policy goals for 2030 with
the first public call from business leaders.
The European Commission is expected to publish policy
documents on the issue over the coming months.
In a letter, dated Tuesday, to Climate Commissioner Connie
Hedegaard, the executives argued a mandatory energy savings
target for 2030 "can serve the EU in the short term and solidify
its long-term position as a competitive player in the world
arena".
The signatories included senior management from Philips
Lighting, Schneider Electric and building
insulation producer Kingspan, as well as the president
of the European Alliance to Save Energy, which brings together
politicians and energy firms from across Europe.
Other sections of business and some EU member states have
objected to a binding savings goal because it requires upfront
investment in renovation and more efficient energy systems.
Months of debate earlier this year to try to improve the
bloc's record resulted in a watered down deal that stopped short
of enforcing a non-binding goal to improve energy saving by 20
percent by 2020.
Two other 2020 targets, to get 20 percent of the energy mix
from renewables and to cut emissions by 20 percent, are binding.
Theoretically, the European Union will meet the 2020 binding
goals, but it is struggling to advance the debate on green
energy policy for the next decade.
Philip Lowe, director general for energy in the European
Commission, said on Tuesday the executive body would be issuing
policy documents early next year to take the discussion forward.
Progress on efficiency so far had been "too timid".
"We fell down in communicating the advantages," he said,
referring to energy savings, arguing that renovating a building
already led to a cost and increasing that to improve energy
performance was effectively an investment.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest World
Energy Outlook, focused on efficiency as a shelter against
expensive fossil fuel imports and a way to slow global warming.
IEA Chief Economist Fatih Birol told a Brussels audience on
Tuesday that energy savings could buy five years to help stave
off catastrophic global warming.
"We are perfectly on track for a global temperature increase
of 6 degrees Celsius, which is devastating news," he said.
"What we find is that if we can push this energy efficiency
button, closing the door on the 2 degrees can be pushed back by
five precious years."
He reiterated previous comment that the door to limit global
warming to 2 degrees - the level scientists say would prevent
the worst climate change - was otherwise likely to shut in 2017.
Birol refused to be drawn into the EU debate, saying it was
up to member states to decide how to follow up the 2020 targets.