* Energy ministers to debate energy efficiency
* Division over binding/non-binding targets
* Energy intensity versus consumption also contested
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Plans to improve the
European Union's record on energy saving risk stalling over
hundreds of highly technical amendments, including one that
could be good for Germany and its giant utilities, but bad for
poorer nations.
Denmark has made moving towards a political deal on the EU's
Energy Efficiency Directive a priority for its six-month tenure
as president of the 27-member bloc.
It argues saving energy through measures such as better
building insulation would create jobs and help to reduce
reliance on imported fuel. It has placed the issue high on the
agenda at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels next
week.
But improving efficiency is an intractable problem. So far,
the EU is on course to achieve only half of its non-binding
target to increase energy efficiency by 20 percent by 2020.
Draft energy efficiency legislation, as proposed by the
Commission and grinding its way through the European Parliament,
would impose binding measures, rather than binding targets, on
EU governments. That means countries would have to submit
national goals and if they did not achieve them by 2014, the
Commission would consider imposing mandatory EU targets.
But even relatively soft targets are controversial.
"A one-size-fits-all approach would not be appropriate.
Countries like Germany, where industries are already very
efficient, have not so much potential to reduce as other
countries with low efficiency," Holger Krahmer, a German Liberal
member of the European Parliament, told Reuters.
He added he was opposed to binding targets, saying market
forces, rather than regulators, should dictate.
Together with a group of Conservative politicians, he has
put forward an amendment posted on the EU Parliament's website,
which calls for the 20 percent energy savings goal to be reached
either through a cut in primary energy use of 368 million tonnes
of oil equivalent (Mtoe) or by a cut in EU energy intensity.
The intensity would have to fall to no more than 104 tonnes
of oil equivalent per million euro gross domestic product
expressed in 2005 prices in 2020.
Critics of the proposal say it could stymie any progress as
it would be almost impossible for Europe's poorer nations to
sign up, while nations' such as Germany would need to do very
little and there would be no real reduction in energy use.
"An energy intensity target is a lose-lose situation," Brook
Riley, climate justice and energy campaigner for Friends of the
Earth, said. "It might not provide an adequate incentive to
improve further."
"At the same time, the calculation based on dividing energy
use by GDP would produce higher numbers for nations with
negative GDP, making it much harder for them to lower their
intensity," he said.
Environmental campaigners also cite what they view as other
tactics to derail the process, including the 2,200 amendments
which have delayed voting initially expected in January to Feb.
28.
That could jeopardise the Danish deadline for getting
political agreement during its presidency and mean the law would
be steered by Cyprus, the next EU president, which is seen as
less committed to the bloc's environmental agenda.
SET OF TARGETS
Energy efficiency is just one of a set of targets agreed by
the EU in March 2007 when the holder of the EU presidency was
Germany.
The two other targets on cutting carbon and increasing the
share of renewables in the energy mix are binding, but the
efficiency target is non-binding.
Advocates of binding goals cite their success. The EU is on
track to meet the two binding goals, but there has been huge
resistance to binding measures for the efficiency target and
giant power companies, such as Germany's RWE and E.ON
have little interest in efficiency gains, which would
be likely to cut their profits.
The German government, still split on the issue of binding
targets, is united on the idea of energy intensity and in
November, the economics and environment ministry agreed to push
for a measure based on energy efficiency per unit of GDP.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger has said the
Commission is "at the limit of (its) credibility" unless it can
make progress on a target established five years ago.
From the European Parliament, Claude Turmes, the vice
president of the Greens who is leading the parliamentary debate
on the draft law, has expressed similar views.
"Our credibility to speak about the long-term 2050 is near
to zero if we are not able to fix legislation, which was
presented in March 2007," he told a conference in Brussels this
week on discussing the direction of policy beyong the 2020
goals.
Turmes has put forward an amendment on sharing out the cut
needed in primary energy consumption of at least 368 mtoe to
bridge the 10 percent gap between what the Commission has said
will be achieved at the current rate of progress and the 20
percent target it has set.
Turmes has said his proposal is based on consumption, as
opposed to energy intensity, and takes projected economic growth
into account, in line with the Commission view.
(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, editing by William
Hardy)