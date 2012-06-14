* Deal less ambitious than hoped
* Britain held out against central clause
* Diplomats still need to approve the deal
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union negotiators
agreed early on Thursday the text of a law designed to make
governments and utilities improve energy efficiency and lower
the bloc's fuel bills.
The legislative proposal was agreed by representatives of
the Commission, the European Parliament and the presidency
shortly after midnight, EU sources said. It still needs the
approval of diplomats from the 27 member states and would then
have to be rubber-stamped by ministers.
Months of intense debate diluted the ambition of the
original proposals from the Commission and the European
Parliament, which had aimed to cut energy use by 20 percent
compared with projected levels by 2020.
A final round of negotiations, which began late on
Wednesday, forged a deal more likely to put the bloc on course
for roughly 15 percent savings. Its champions said it can still
change the status quo to the benefit of consumers' and nations'
budgets.
"We are changing the business model. The future business
model of energy companies would also be energy efficiency
service business. This is about a cultural business model change
and that is why the fight is so brutal," said Claude Turmes, a
Green member of the European Parliament, who has led the
parliamentary contribution to the legislation.
The Danish presidency, with backing from the Commission, has
made energy efficiency a priority for its six months at the head
of EU debate, which concludes at the end of this month.
Denmark, which has a deep domestic commitment to energy
saving, has argued lowering consumption to curb reliance on
imported oil and gas can play a major part in tackling EU debt,
as well as creating jobs in building renovation and limiting
greenhouse gas emissions.
Commission figures show the EU spent more than 84 billion
euros ($104.72 billion) on imported energy in 1999, representing
1 percent of the bloc's Gross Domestic Product. By 2011, the
bill had risen to more than 488 billion, or 3.9 percent of GDP.
Opponents have attacked the draft Energy Efficiency
Directive on the grounds it could hobble growth and there is no
money available for the upfront spending required to bring about
the longer term savings.
EU sources said it was Britain, whose government has claimed
to be the nation's greenest yet, which was the final obstacle as
it haggled to weaken a central clause.
According to the Commission's original proposal, the article
would have required utilities to deliver energy savings
equivalent to 1.5 percent of annual sales.
Even after member states had watered down that clause to
closer to 1 percent, Britain introduced an amendment that would
mean savings from future and past years could be taken into
account, effectively exempting it from additional action.
The British representation in Brussels declined to comment.
ANOTHER EU ROAD MAP
To help compensate for the weakened central clause, Turmes
introduced a road map 2050 to steer investment decisions and
identify cost-effective ways to making buildings more efficient.
The EU already has a statute on its books mandating that
from 2020 all new buildings should consume "near zero energy."
But the challenge is retrofitting existing buildings, which
account for roughly 40 percent of EU energy use.
The Commission's original proposal for the Energy Efficiency
Directive included provisions for renovating public buildings.
Again the ambition was reduced over the course of the
debate, meaning very few buildings would be covered by the final
text. Britain, for instance, added defence and military
buildings to a long list of exemptions.
The 20 percent efficiency target is one of a set of three
green EU energy goals set in 2007 and it is the only one that is
not binding. Without the Energy Efficiency Directive, the EU is
only expected to meet about half of the target.
The other two mandatory goals are to cut carbon emissions by
20 percent and to increase the share of renewables in the energy
mix to 20 percent.
Officially, the EU is on track to meet those two, but its
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has sunk to record lows, removing
incentives for low carbon investment.
The energy efficiency debate became entangled in discussion
on how to prop up the EU's carbon market after some politicians
argued a better record on energy saving could add to a surplus
of carbon allowances that has weighed on the ETS.
The Danish presidency was keen to distinguish the two
arguments and the European Commission has said separately that
it is reassessing the ETS auctioning timetable to try to reduce
the surplus of permits.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)