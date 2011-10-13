BRUSSELS Oct 13 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was confident Slovakia would approve changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, and that this would not be a problem for EU leaders when they meet on Oct. 23.

"I hope that this is going to find a solution, and I am told, the latest reports we have received from Slovakia, is that there is now a consensus or a majority in favour of a solution, and I welcome that," Barroso told reporters in Brussels. "So I don't think that this will be a problem for the European Council. I am anticipating a positive outcome."

Slovakia is the only one of the euro zone's 17 members yet to approve an increase in the EFSF's powers.

Its fallen ruling coalition was preparing a new vote on the EFSF on Thursday after forging a deal with the leftist opposition. The vote is intended to end a standoff over the fund, which is designed to stop the spread of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)