BRUSSELS Jan 16 The European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) will retain its effective lending
capacity of 440 billion euros despite Standard & Poor's decision
to downgrade its long-term rating by one notch to AA+, EFSF
director Klaus Regling said on Monday.
S&P decided to lower the rating on the EFSF three days after
it lowered the rating on France and Austria, two formerly AAA
countries whose guarantees underpinned the eurozone bailout
fund. S&P kept the EFSF short-term rating at the highest grade.
"The downgrade to 'AA+' by only one credit agency will not
reduce EFSF's lending capacity of 440 billion," Regling said.
"The EFSF has sufficient means to fulfill its commitments
under current and potential future adjustment programmes until
the ESM becomes operational in July 2012."
The EFSF was set up in May 2010 and has so far been used to
bail out Ireland and Portugal.
