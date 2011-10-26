BRUSSELS Oct 26 The head of the euro zone's financial assistance fund, Klaus Regling, will travel to China on Friday for talks with buyers of bonds issued by the European Financial Stability Facility, a spokesman for the fund said.

"Mr. Regling will hold talks on Friday in China with important investors in EFSF bonds," EFSF spokesman Christof Roche said on Wednesday.

The EFSF is a 440 billion euro ($600 billion) fund set up in May last year to provide emergency aid to euro zone member states unable to fund themselves via financial markets. China has been a buyer of bonds issued by the EFSF, which is rated triple-A by credit agencies.

Roche said he could not confirm that China planned to invest in a special purpose vehicle that could be set up by the EFSF to buy up the distressed debt of euro zone governments.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Luke Baker)