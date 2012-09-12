BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Egypt is likely to need more than $10 billion in external financing to help it get its economy on track, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

The official said the European Union and several countries were considering financial support for Egypt in addition to a $4.8 billion loan which Cairo has requested from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"...Egypt will need more than this almost $5 billion, probably Egypt will need more than double this amount, more than $10 billion," the official told a briefing ahead of a visit to Brussels by Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday.

The official declined to say how much the European Union might be prepared to contribute in assistance to Egypt. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)