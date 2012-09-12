BRUSSELS, Sept 13 President Mohamed Mursi
travels to Brussels on Thursday for his first visit to Europe
since becoming Egypt's first freely elected leader in June,
hoping to reassure the European Union of his democratic
credentials and win pledges of economic aid.
European governments are keen to build up ties with Egypt
after the collapse of Hosni Mubarak's authoritarian rule last
year, but want assurances that Cairo's Islamist government will
remain an ally of the West and an example to the region.
Mursi's visit will be clouded by attacks late on Tuesday
when protesters against a U.S.-made film depicting the Prophet
Mohammad scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy in Cairo and tore
down the American flag. In Libya, gunmen attacked the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi and killed the U.S. ambassador and three
other diplomats.
"The political context of this visit is very important," a
senior EU official said. "Egypt is now debating its future
constitution which will be key for the country ... and we hope a
reference for the rest of the Arab countries."
Financial assistance is a crucial issue for Mursi, after
last year's revolt against decades of Mubarak's rule damaged
tourism revenues and foreign investment.
Egypt has already requested a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund in the hope of a deal by the end of
year, and has asked for 500 million euros ($644 million) of aid
from the European Commission, the EU executive.
But its needs could be far bigger. A senior EU official said
on Wednesday that it may need financing greater than $10 billion
to shore up the state budget and rebuild investor confidence
after 18 months of political turmoil.
The European Union has yet to make a decision on aid, but is
preparing for possible discussions on a free trade agreement
with Egypt, which could start in the coming months.
In the United States, the administration of President Barack
Obama hopes to go to Congress soon with a plan for using $1
billion in debt relief to help stabilise the Egyptian economy
and expand its private sector, a senior U.S. State Department
official said last week.
The talks in Brussels are expected to cover economic
support, job creation, agriculture, energy and European private
sector investment in Egypt, as well as the Cairo government's
aspirations to develop gas and renewable energy industries.
Mursi will also have to address questions over a new
constitution for Egypt, as talks in Cairo stall over the role of
Islam in law.
He is aiming to persuade the West that it can deal with an
Egypt governed by a president who rose to power under the Muslim
Brotherhood, a group opposed to Israel and with which Washington
only opened formal ties last year.
European officials say they want to make clear links between
aid given to Egypt and democratic reforms, as a signal to other
countries in North Africa that new EU rules on assistance to
Europe's neighbours are working.
Mursi travels to the United States later this month. In
Brussels, he will meet European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Herman van
Rompuy, president of the European Council, which represents EU
national governments.