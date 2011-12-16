BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to borrow 60 billion euros ($78 billion) on the market in 2012, down from 75 billion in 2011, the bank, which is the financing arm for European Union projects, said in a statement on Friday.

"The reduced borrowing foreseen for 2012 reflects the trend towards reduced lending, as well as reduced bond redemptions," the EIB statement said. ($1 = 0.769 Euros) (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)