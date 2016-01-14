BRUSSELS Jan 14 The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending institution, lent 77.5 billion euros in 2015 and plans to maintain a similar level of financing this year, bank president Werner Hoyer said on Thursday.

The EIB also plans to keep its borrowing targets unchanged. It borrowed 62.4 billion euros in 2015, making it the world's biggest supranational borrower.

"The (2016) borrowing plan depends on the repayments that will take place in 2015, which are not fully predictable," Hoyer told a news conference in Brussels.

"Our borrowing normally is somewhere between 60 and 85 billion euros and in that range will remain again," he said, adding that EIB's first big borrowing operations of 2016 will be in sterling and dollars.

EIB's financing in 2015 was mostly directed to the 28 EU countries that absorbed more than 90 percent of the bank's lending.

Projects in the United Kingdom - mostly in energy, transport and water sectors - received 7.8 billion euros of EIB funding in 2015, which a statement called "the bank's largest ever engagement in the country". But per capita EIB investments in the UK remain below the EU average.

EIB financing activities are complemented by the European Investment Fund, which finances riskier projects and smaller enterprises. The fund invested 7 billion euros in 2015.

Out of its total financing activity, the bank invested 7.5 billion euros last year within the EU investment plan, a 315-billion-euro initiative aimed at revitalising the sluggish economy of the bloc.

The 7.5 billion financing generated a total investment higher than 50 billion euros, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Tom Heneghan)