BRUSSELS May 13 As many as 350 million Europeans will go to the polls May 22-25 to vote in elections to the European Parliament, the EU's only directly elected body. The ballot will set the direction of the EU for the next five years.

Pollsters predict that populist parties on the right and left will do well as voters express their frustration with years of economic crisis. But mainstream, centrist parties are still expected to hold about 70 percent of the seats in parliament.

Here are some of the likely political groups and alliances in the next legislature, as well as some facts about how groups are formed and the benefits of forming a political caucus.

RULES AND BENEFITS

Working in groups gives coalitions more power to support or block legislation and gives them access to EU funds, as well as the right to sit on committees. But they must first be formally recognised by the European Parliament.

To form a group, they must have at least 25-30 members elected in at least seven EU member states. Chairing a committee is more difficult, requiring 40 to 50 seats, or even more to chair the most influential committees.

Political groups receive grants from the parliament to cover the costs of meetings, travel, campaigning and staff. The amount varies according to the size of the group. The biggest group in the current parliament, the European People's Party, got 9.4 million euros ($13 million) this year. Other, smaller groups were granted less than 400,000 euros.

LIKELY POLITICAL GROUPS

The current parliament has seven groups, as well as non-affiliated parties who do not sit in one of the recognised political families.

In the next parliament, the big question is whether the far right will be able to form strong alliances.

Below are some possible groups:

Traditional parties

* European People's Party (EPP, centre-right)

* Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D, centre-left)

* Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, centrist)

* Greens (left)

Right

* European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), a British-dominated alliance. British Prime Minister David Cameron may lose leadership of the group if his Conservative party does poorly in the elections. The ECR may even disintegrate if it fails to secure seats in enough member states, although it could try to unite with right-wing parties such as the UK Independence Party (UKIP) or the Alliance for Germany (Afd) to survive.

Eurosceptic right / far right

* European Alliance for Freedom (EAF) led by French National Front leader Marin Le Pen and the Netherlands' Geert Wilders. They are expected to seek support from like-minded parties in Austria, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Lithuania.

* Europe of Freedom and Democracy (EFD), which Nigel Farage, the leader of UKIP, wants to lead. That depends on how well his party does in the elections. Le Pen says UKIP may be open to joining the EAF, although Farage has ruled that out.

* Non-affiliated: an unofficial faction of around 15 lawmakers led by Greece's Golden Dawn, which is expected to perform well due to anger against economic austerity. Hungary's far-right Jobbik party may also end up in the unaffiliated bloc if it is not brought into one of the far-right alliances.

Far left

* European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), which currently comprises 18 political parties from 13 EU countries. In the next parliament, parties including Greece's Syriza may gain more seats. Sweden's Feminist Initiative could join the group if it wins its first seat in the European vote.

A strong result would give the group 49 seats, according to PollWatch2014, more than the Greens. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Larry King)