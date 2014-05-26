* PM Valls says tax burden on French must be reduced
* Left wings say Hollande broke promises in Europe
* FN victory also a slap for opposition conservatives
(Adds Hollande calls with other EU leaders)
By Mark John and Ingrid Melander
PARIS, May 26 French President Francois Hollande
pledged on Monday to press ahead with reforms at home whilst
pushing for the EU to change tack, saying the triumph of the
French far right in European elections showed voters felt Europe
was not protecting them.
In a televised address to the nation a day after the
anti-immigrant, anti-EU National Front party won its first-ever
nationwide poll, Hollande said this had been "a vote of mistrust
towards Europe."
In response, he will tell EU leaders at a meeting on Tuesday
evening in Brussels that they must now focus the 28-nation group
on growth, jobs and investment, not on austerity.
"Europe has become illegible, distant, basically
incomprehensible, even for governments. This cannot go on,"
Hollande said in a short message broadcast on television a day
after his Socialist's party resounding electoral defeat.
Hollande said the government would not waver on its plans
despite the defeat and would press ahead with economic, social
and territorial reforms.
"I am a European, it is my duty to reform France and
re-focus Europe," he said, adding that Europe should "withdraw
itself from areas where it is not needed.".
Prime Minister Manuel Valls earlier on Monday promised more
tax cuts but said France would still make the budget savings
needed to bring its public deficit within EU limits. But, in a
sign of potential clashes ahead, left-wingers in the ruling
Socialist party said the election results vindicated their
opposition to such cuts.
Hollande had phone conversations on Monday with fellow EU
leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy and Italy's Matteo Renzi, his office
said, as the EU faces a giant policy dilemma on which course to
take.
FRANCE WEAKENED IN EUROPE?
France's deficit stood at 4.2 percent of output last year.
Its EU partners have given it an extended deadline of 2015 to
bring it within three percent.
However, Sunday's poll results will encourage the left wing
of the Socialist Party to resist further tightening in future
budgets.
"For years now, the Socialist Party has been unable to heal
the rift between its leadership, its voters and the left-wing
grass roots across Europe," the "Maintenant la Gauche" ("Now for
the Left") group of left-wing Socialist deputies said.
"Francois Hollande's failure to keep his promise on changing
the direction of Europe has only added to the disenchantment of
our citizens, who are opposed to austerity and free markets."
Hollande's Socialist Party scored 13.98 percent of the votes
on Sunday, its worst-ever performance in an EU election. The
centre-right UMP stood at 20.80 percent, further behind the FN
than predicted by pre-vote opinion polls.
Although the heavy abstention rate meant that barely one in
10 voters actually backed the FN, analysts said the vote showed
how the country's political mainstream had failed to persuade
voters that European integration still made sense for France.
"The legitimacy of France in Europe is weakened," Dominique
Moisi of the French Institute for International Relations (IFRI)
told Reuters TV.
"To function, Europe needs a strong balance between France
and Germany. But France is moving the way of Italy or Greece in
economic terms and moving the way of Britain in its relationship
with Europe."
Valls, who on Sunday night called the FN win a political
"earthquake" for founding EU member France, said it showed the
government had to push ahead with plans to lower taxes, after
many French were faced this year with sharply higher claims.
But aides to the prime minister said he was underlining his
intention to push ahead with that overall reduction in the
burden rather than announcing plans to go further and which
would require financing with additional savings.
France has the highest tax take among developed countries
after Denmark. The government has already said it aims to trim
the tax burden from 45.9 percent of national income this year to
45.3 percent by the end of Hollande's term in 2017.
Just ahead of the EU election, the government had announced
that 1.8 million households would be exempted from income tax
later this year, at a cost to the state of 1 billion euros.
Asked if his government would maintain its goal of shaving
50 billion euros from public spending over the next three years
as part of efforts to bring its public deficit to within EU
limits, Valls replied that it would be "absurd" not to.
