UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN May 26 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was surprised and dismayed by the strength of some far-right and populist parties in the European Parliament elections.
"It's remarkable and regrettable," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin.
Eurosceptic nationalists scored stunning victories in France and Britain on Sunday as critics of the European Union more than doubled their seats in a continent-wide protest vote against austerity and unemployment.
Anti-establishment parties of the far right and hard left made gains in many countries. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts