BRUSSELS Feb 7 EU antitrust regulators raided a number of power exchange operators in several EU countries on Tuesday on suspicion the companies may have broken rules on cartels and restrictive business practices, the European Commission said.

"...On Feb. 7 2012 Commission officials undertook unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in managing power exchanges in several member states," the EU executive said in a statement. It did not identify the firms or the countries.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated European antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the regulator said.

Power exchanges facilitate wholesale electricity trading. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)