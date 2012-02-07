BRUSSELS Feb 7 EU antitrust regulators
raided a number of power exchange operators in several EU
countries on Tuesday on suspicion the companies may have broken
rules on cartels and restrictive business practices, the
European Commission said.
"...On Feb. 7 2012 Commission officials undertook
unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in
managing power exchanges in several member states," the EU
executive said in a statement. It did not identify the firms or
the countries.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated European antitrust rules that prohibit cartels
and restrictive business practices," the regulator said.
Power exchanges facilitate wholesale electricity trading.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)