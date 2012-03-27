* Move would have to be part of global ICAO deal
* Comission official says U.S. election could delay deal
DUBLIN, March 27 The European Union would
consider limiting its new aviation carbon levy to its own
airspace, but only as part of a global deal on plane emissions,
a senior commission official said on Tuesday.
But he said such a scheme would be technically difficult and
was unlikely before a U.S. presidential election in November.
A new law to charge a carbon levy on flights in and out of
the European Union officially took effect on Jan. 1, prompting
warnings from governments, airlines and planemakers it could
lead to chaos in the skies and a trade war.
Nations such as China, India and the United States are
unhappy that the EU went ahead with a scheme that applies to
their airspace, while the EU says it was forced to act after
years of international inaction on air travel pollution.
The EU has said the only reason it would alter course would
be if the United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) could come up with a global plan to tackle
rising carbon emissions from the sector.
The EU levy charges for the entire length of an journey of
an aircraft flying into the European union, including the
section outside of EU airspace.
The commission is willing to consider an alternate scheme
that would just charge for the air miles over European airspace,
Eu ropean Commission Director General for Climate Action Jos
Delbeke, told Reuters after giving a speech in Dublin.
"If ICAO could work it out, we are ready to look at that,"
he told Reuters.
"But that is not easily done. ICAO said that an airspace
approach is highly complicated."
Any ICAO deal may be delayed until after U.S. election in
November due to the political sensitivity of the issue among
voters, he said.
"We observe the reticence that our American colleagues are
showing to go into an open debate," Delbeke said.
"We hope that if not shortly before, then immediately after
the U.S. elections we would have a solution on the table," he
said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)