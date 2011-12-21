STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Scandinavian airline SAS expects European Union rules on making airlines pay for carbon emissions to cost it about 130 million Swedish crowns ($19 million)a year, a company official said on Wednesday.

The official spoke after Europe's highest court gave unreserved backing to an EU law charging airlines for carbon emissions on flights to and from Europe.

SAS, half-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, will have to buy 30 percent of the emissions it generates in the EU.

"It costs about 11 euros per tonne. For the whole company it ends up being about 130 million crowns a year," SAS environmental affairs chief Lars Andersen Resare told Reuters. ($1 = 6.8383 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek, reporting by Patrick Lannin)